Daily Weather Forecast For Belfast

BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.