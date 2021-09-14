CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, MN

Tuesday sun alert in Belle Plaine — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Belle Plaine News Flash
 8 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Plaine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0bvYKzn400

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

