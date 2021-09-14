Rockdale Daily Weather Forecast
ROCKDALE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
