CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dublin, TX

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Dublin Voice
Dublin Voice
 8 days ago

(DUBLIN, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dublin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bvYKknP00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Dublin Voice

Dublin Voice

Dublin, TX
25
Followers
250
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dublin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy