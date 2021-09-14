Daily Weather Forecast For Fennville

FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F 2 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.