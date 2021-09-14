Daily Weather Forecast For Fennville
FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- 2 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
