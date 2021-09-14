CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Creston

 8 days ago

(CRESTON, IA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Creston, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Creston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bvYKK2d00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Creston, IA
