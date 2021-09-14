Ferriday Daily Weather Forecast

FERRIDAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



