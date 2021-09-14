Weather Forecast For Lamar

LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



