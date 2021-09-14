Weather Forecast For Lamar
LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
