Douglas, WY

Tuesday has sun for Douglas — 3 ways to make the most of it

Douglas News Beat
Douglas News Beat
 8 days ago

(DOUGLAS, WY) A sunny Tuesday is here for Douglas, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bvYK1M500

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

