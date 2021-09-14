Nantucket Weather Forecast

NANTUCKET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 67 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, September 16 Rain Showers Likely High 76 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, September 17 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 75 °F, low 67 °F 15 mph wind



