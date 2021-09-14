Daily Weather Forecast For Crestone
CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0