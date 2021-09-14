Daily Weather Forecast For Caribou

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 15 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.