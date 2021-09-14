Daily Weather Forecast For Caribou
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 15
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
