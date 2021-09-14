Daily Weather Forecast For Healy
HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 34 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Rain And Snow
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of light snow then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 46 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0