Daily Weather Forecast For Evant
EVANT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
