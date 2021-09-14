Steele Daily Weather Forecast
STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0