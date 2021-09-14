CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Circle, MT

Sun forecast for Circle — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Circle Digest
Circle Digest
 8 days ago

(CIRCLE, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Circle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bvYJIEy00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • 6 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Circle, MT
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Debt ceiling fight pits corporate America against Republicans

The debt ceiling battle on Capitol Hill is pitting corporate America against congressional Republicans in a test for business groups that have historically aligned with GOP lawmakers on economic issues. Senate Republican leaders are digging in on their opposition to raising or suspending the debt limit, prompting sharp warnings from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Mt
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Circle Digest

Circle Digest

Circle, MT
6
Followers
197
Post
282
Views
ABOUT

With Circle Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy