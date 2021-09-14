Weather Forecast For Ashley
ASHLEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
