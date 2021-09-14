Weather Forecast For Ashley

ASHLEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.