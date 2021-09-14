Daily Weather Forecast For Verdigre
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
