Daily Weather Forecast For Indian Lake
INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
