Highmore Weather Forecast
HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- 13 mph wind
