After Hours may launch Chesterfield concert series

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The promoter of one of the region’s largest concert series is looking to take a new show on the road to Chesterfield. EventMakers-USA, which is in the midst of the first year hosting its After Hours series at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, is in talks with Chesterfield officials to potentially bring a full slate of shows to the county beginning next year. Click here to continuing reading on Richmond BizSense .

