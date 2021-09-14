CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Hours may launch Chesterfield concert series

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 8 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The promoter of one of the region’s largest concert series is looking to take a new show on the road to Chesterfield. EventMakers-USA, which is in the midst of the first year hosting its After Hours series at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, is in talks with Chesterfield officials to potentially bring a full slate of shows to the county beginning next year. Click here to continuing reading on Richmond BizSense .

