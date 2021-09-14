Daily Weather Forecast For Coffee Springs
COFFEE SPRINGS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
