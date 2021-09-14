Jackman Daily Weather Forecast
JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0