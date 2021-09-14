Tribune Weather Forecast
TRIBUNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
