James Spann: Wet pattern for Alabama for the rest of the week

James Spann forecasts dry air arriving in Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. ON THE MAPS: A strong cold front is over the northwest corner of Alabama early this morning. A band of showers is along the front over the northern third of the state. The front will race through over the next few hours, and all of the showers should be out of the state by 9-10 a.m. Then the sky becomes mostly sunny, and a northwest wind of 10-20 mph will usher in cooler, much drier air. The high today will be in the mid 70s for most communities; the average high for Birmingham on Sept. 22 is 84.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO