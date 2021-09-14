CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Spann: Wet pattern for Alabama for the rest of the week

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Spann forecasts a wet period for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. UNSETTLED WEATHER AHEAD: Deep tropical moisture will be pulled into Alabama over the next few days, setting the stage for relatively wet weather. We have rain on radar early this morning over parts of west and south Alabama, and showers are likely statewide later today and tonight. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high between 78 and 82 degrees.

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

