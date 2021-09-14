Franklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FRANKLIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
