Crosby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0