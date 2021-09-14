Littlefork Daily Weather Forecast
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
