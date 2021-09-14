Daily Weather Forecast For Point Roberts
POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Light Rain
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0