San Luis, CO

Weather Forecast For San Luis

 8 days ago

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bvYIBAW00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

