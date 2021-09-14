Daily Weather Forecast For Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
