Daily Weather Forecast For Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 36 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.