Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Correctionville:

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



