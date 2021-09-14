CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correctionville, IA

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 8 days ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Correctionville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0bvYI2JE00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville, IA
ABOUT

With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

