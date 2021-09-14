What to watch today: Dow futures shoot up, turn positive after key inflation data

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Matthew J. Belvedere, @Matt_Belvedere, Peter Schacknow, @peterschack
CNBC
U.S. stock futures shot higher and turned positive Tuesday after slightly lower than expected key inflation data. The government said before opening bell on Wall Street that August consumer prices rose 5.3% from a year ago. The Dow and S&P 500 on Monday broke five-session losing streaks. The Nasdaq fell slightly for its fourth down day in a row. (CNBC)

