Buxton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
