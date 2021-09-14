Neah Bay Daily Weather Forecast
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain during the day; while rain then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 56 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
