Howard Daily Weather Forecast
HOWARD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
