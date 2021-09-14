Howard Daily Weather Forecast

HOWARD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.