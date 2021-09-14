Mount Sterling Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.