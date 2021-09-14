Weather Forecast For Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- 2 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
