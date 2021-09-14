4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Coulee

GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Rain High 65 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



