4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Coulee
GRAND COULEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
