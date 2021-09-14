CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MS

Make the most of a cloudy Tuesday in Clarksdale with these activities

Clarksdale News Flash
 8 days ago

(CLARKSDALE, MS.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clarksdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bvYHMqI00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

