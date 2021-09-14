La Crosse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
