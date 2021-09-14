4-Day Weather Forecast For Chambers

CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 16 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.