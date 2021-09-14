CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 8 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Belle Glade Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Glade:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bvYGsT900

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

