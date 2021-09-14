Weather Forecast For Ionia
IONIA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- 3 to 17 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
