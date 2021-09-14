Alexander City Daily Weather Forecast

ALEXANDER CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.