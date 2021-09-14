CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Tuesday rain in De Soto meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

De Soto Journal
 8 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO) Tuesday is set to be rainy in De Soto, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for De Soto:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bvYGh0O00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

