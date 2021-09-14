4-Day Weather Forecast For Newberry
NEWBERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
