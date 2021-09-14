CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Douglas

 8 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Douglas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Douglas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bvYGQwv00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

