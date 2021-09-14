Eatonton Daily Weather Forecast

EATONTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.