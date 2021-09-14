CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan City, LA

Tuesday rain in Morgan City: Ideas to make the most of it

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 8 days ago

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Morgan City Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morgan City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bvYFjjd00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgan City, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Morgan City, LA
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Fed: On track to slow support for economy later this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that the Fed plans to announce as early as November that it will start withdrawing the extraordinary support it unleashed after the coronavirus paralyzed the economy 18 months ago. Powell said that if the job market maintained its steady improvement,...
BUSINESS
ABC News

Bipartisan police reform negotiations over without deal

After months of negotiations, bipartisan police reform talks are officially over without a deal. Sources told ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott that Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., called Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Wednesday morning to tell him that negotiations would be ending after Scott didn't accept the final offer Democrats had made.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
183
Followers
425
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy